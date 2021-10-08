$810.68 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $810.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.20 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.73. 155,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,889. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $143.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

