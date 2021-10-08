Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $3.58 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00006634 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $94,780.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.00380700 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol's total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

