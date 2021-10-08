$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 250.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $7,133,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,671.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.