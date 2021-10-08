National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $74.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.70 million and the highest is $78.17 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $308.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $322.36 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $327.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,278. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

