Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,932. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

