EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,935.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $40,935.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00580625 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,336,754,487 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.