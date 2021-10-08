CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.07 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $30.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 820,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,205. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,522 shares of company stock worth $20,082,338. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

