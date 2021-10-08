Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,343. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 104,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

