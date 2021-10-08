Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $962.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.14 million. Align Technology posted sales of $734.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN traded down $17.85 on Friday, reaching $643.56. 258,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,247. Align Technology has a one year low of $322.87 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

