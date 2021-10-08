Shield Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00009740 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $39,028.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.