$465.93 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $465.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.