Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $756.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 890,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,667. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

