Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Billion

Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $11.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $12.25 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $42.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $44.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.96 billion to $50.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,305,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,320. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

