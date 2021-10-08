Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. 674,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

