Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $453.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.38. 763,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

