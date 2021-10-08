Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0216

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $107.79 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 70.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

