Nano Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00009810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $709.20 million and $14.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.34 or 0.06598893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00326067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.78 or 0.01101765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.50 or 0.00513296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00356552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00324190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

