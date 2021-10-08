Critical Analysis: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.21 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -23.38 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.39 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

