Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,494. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

