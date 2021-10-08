ICHI (ICHI) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00007481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,656,884 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

