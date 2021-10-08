NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.12 or 0.00014965 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $270.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00111054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00475349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00036950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,715,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

