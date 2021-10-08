Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $8.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.45 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,858. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

