Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce $120.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the lowest is $120.20 million. InterDigital reported sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $383.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $383.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $401.77 million, with estimates ranging from $390.74 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 241.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.