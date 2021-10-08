Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $245.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

LIVN stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.