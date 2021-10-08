CROAT Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. CROAT has a market cap of $291,437.55 and $109.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,540,341 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

