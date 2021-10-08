Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.79. 166,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 126.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

