Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post sales of $13.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.72 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $49.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $116.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 508,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $746.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

