CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $74.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx posted sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $290.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CareDx stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 454,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,658 shares of company stock worth $2,267,440. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 43.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.