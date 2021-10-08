Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $155,072.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

