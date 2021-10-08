Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $4.40 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

TEN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 447,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,382. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

