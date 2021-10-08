American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $262.08. 1,061,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

