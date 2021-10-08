National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £144.96 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £144.96 ($189.39).

NG stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 896.40 ($11.71). The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 939.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 924.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

