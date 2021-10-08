TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80.

On Wednesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65.

On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10.

TNET traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. 130,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

