Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 394 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.94. The company had a trading volume of 578,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,571. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

