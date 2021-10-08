Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

