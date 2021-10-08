Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $56.75

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 635,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

