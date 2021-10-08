Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $35.44

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

