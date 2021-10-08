Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $8.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the highest is $8.74 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $30.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.53 billion to $46.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 7,330,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,146,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

