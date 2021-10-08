Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane Acquires 128,160 Shares

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 591,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Akerna Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

