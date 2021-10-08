Insider Buying: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Insider Acquires 104,368 Shares of Stock

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) insider Keith Richard Mullins bought 104,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £107,499.04 ($140,448.18).

OSEC stock remained flat at $GBX 92.50 ($1.21) during trading hours on Friday. 14,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The stock has a market cap of £122.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.56.

Get Octopus AIM VCT 2 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Octopus AIM VCT 2’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.