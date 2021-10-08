Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 75,000 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

Graphite Bio stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 296,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,219,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.