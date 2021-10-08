$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $83.58. 1,874,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

