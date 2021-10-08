Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $91.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 2,640,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

