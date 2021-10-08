Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,415. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $3,022,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.