Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,057% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 24,484,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.