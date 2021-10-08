A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

