Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT at $116.50

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $125.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $128.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

