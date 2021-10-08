$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce sales of $93.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

GH traded down $7.26 on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,076. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.