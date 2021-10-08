$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce sales of $93.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

GH traded down $7.26 on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,076. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

