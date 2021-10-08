Fort L.P. Sells 977 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 72,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.84. 35,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

