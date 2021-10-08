$33.23 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $33.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Barings BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 192,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

